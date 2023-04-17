Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.13% of Energizer worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 5,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.19%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Further Reading

