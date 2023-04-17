Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.