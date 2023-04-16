NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NIKE stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $193.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
