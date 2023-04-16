Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 75,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 84,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 455,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.