Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $372.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

