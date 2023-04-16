Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $416,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

