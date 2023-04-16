SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $289,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,619,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $221.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.02.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

