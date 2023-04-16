Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $511.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.11. The firm has a market cap of $477.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.