Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of PM opened at $99.48 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

