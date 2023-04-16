Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after buying an additional 163,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

MPC opened at $130.78 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

