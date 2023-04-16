Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

