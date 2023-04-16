225 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 31.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $14,398,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.08.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

