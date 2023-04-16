AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 210,638 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 210,638 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $277,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $511.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

