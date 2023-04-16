Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 1,978 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,975,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,192,000 after purchasing an additional 174,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Shares of PM opened at $99.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

