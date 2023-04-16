New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $106.26 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.77.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

