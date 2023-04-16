New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.19 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after buying an additional 346,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,236,000 after buying an additional 46,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

