New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.19 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after buying an additional 346,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,236,000 after buying an additional 46,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KMB opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.