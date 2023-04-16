Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $413.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

