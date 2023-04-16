Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $194.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

