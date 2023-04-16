Barber Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97. The company has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.