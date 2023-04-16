iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cwm LLC’s Largest Position

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,883,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.2% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cwm LLC owned 0.38% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,107,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

