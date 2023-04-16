778 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:RTX opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35. The company has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).
