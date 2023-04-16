SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

