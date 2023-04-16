Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $130.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average of $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

