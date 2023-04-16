Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 65,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 11,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

