Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,961,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $104.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

