Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $20.13 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $451.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

