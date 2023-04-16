iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 300.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

