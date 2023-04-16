Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $138,987,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $194.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.22. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

