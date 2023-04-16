Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 531 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,538,000 after acquiring an additional 92,467 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $451.97. The firm has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

