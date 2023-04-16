Castleview Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The stock has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

