2,557 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,484,250,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.01.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.
