NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

