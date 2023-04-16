Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $129.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

