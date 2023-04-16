Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $708,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

