New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.28 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

MetLife Stock Up 1.4 %

MET opened at $60.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

