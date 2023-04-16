Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 979 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MS opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

