SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $363,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

