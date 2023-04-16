Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $18,428,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

