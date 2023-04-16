Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF opened at $244.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $269.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

