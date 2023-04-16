4,306 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,780,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

