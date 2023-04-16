Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,986,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.92 billion, a PE ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average is $185.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

