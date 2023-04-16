Red Tortoise LLC Buys Shares of 193 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 193 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after buying an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $336.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

