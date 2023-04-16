Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $240,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $195.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.01.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

