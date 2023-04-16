SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

NYSE STZ opened at $228.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

