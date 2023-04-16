SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

