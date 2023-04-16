Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $194.65 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

