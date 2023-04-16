Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 211,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $259.10 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

