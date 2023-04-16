Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

NYSE TGT opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

