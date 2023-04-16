Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.86 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.94.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

