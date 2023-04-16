BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $691.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $677.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.64.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.